Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Nobesville Boom: March 14, 2026

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Nobesville Boom at 6:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs NOB:

White Plains, NY (1/1/25) - The Westchester Knicks secured their first win of the regular season in an overtime thriller versus the Indiana Mad Ants, 117-114. Westchester Knicks Showcase Cup MVP and New York Knicks Rookie Tyler Kolek on first assignment since the Winter Showcase Championship explodes for a career-high 36 points, 11 assists (tied career-high), 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. Kolek would go on to contribute 26 points in the second half, 5 of the 7 points needed in overtime, including the game-winning free throw to seal the game. Jacob Toppin contributed 33 points alongside Kolek, with 17 points coming in the first quarter. Toppin and Kolek would become the ninth Westchester duo in franchise history to record 30+ points and second this season behind Donovan Williams (38) and T.J. Warren (30) on 12/6/24 at Raptors 905. Westchester entered halftime tied with the Mad Ants at 56 apiece. Dakota Mathias led the Mad ants with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 made threes. Tristen Newton was the second leading scorer for the Mad Ants with 22 points and 8 assists. Mathias would help the Mad Ants to take their biggest lead of the game (11) early in the third quarter on a three-point basket to take a 58-69 lead. Chuma Okeke and Tyler Kolek would then help the Knicks facilitate multiple runs to close out the third, 83-85 in a tightly contested quarter. Kolek got hot in the third adding 13 points and 3 made threes to prevent the Mad Ants from taking a sizable lead. Chuma Okeke finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and a career-high 5 3PM. The Westchester defense would help the Knicks to take control of the fourth quarter but with 3:27 remaining and a 108-100 lead the Mad Ants would go on a 10-0 run to take the lead. Jacob Toppin would tie the game at the free throw line, 110-110. Both Tyler Kolek and Dakota Mathias would miss jump shots at the end of regulation sending both teams into overtime. The overtime was all Tyler Kolek as he scored 5 points and assisted on the only other score to Ariel Hukporti to secure the victory for the Westchester Knicks.

Last Game Played:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (10-18), were unable to close out a hard-fought matchup against the Raptors 905, falling 120-124 and being swept in the season series. A.J. Lawson led the 905 with a game-high 28 points and six rebounds, in front of a sold-out School Day crowd of 3,378.

Westchester came out strong, controlling the opening quarter 34-22 with an aggressive pace and full team effort running the offense and executing shots. The Raptors 905 countered in the second, chipping away at the deficit and ultimately overtaking the Knicks to carry a narrow 60-61 advantage into halftime. The third quarter turned into a tightly contested battle, featuring five lead changes and four ties. Both teams traded offensive jabs throughout the frame, and tensions flared late as a brief skirmish resulted in technical fouls on both sides. Westchester emerged from the chaos with a 92-91 edge heading into the fourth.

The inal quarter mirrored the intensity of the third, with seven lead changes as both teams searched for separation. Westchester two-way player Dillon Jones delivered an inspired effort, scoring 11 of his 21 points in the fourth alone. He also contributed six rebounds, 10 assists, and four made threes, securing his first double-double with Westchester and the ninth of his season. Holding a four-point lead with 3:38 remaining, the Knicks saw their advantage slip away as the Raptors 905 surged on a decisive 15-7 run to close the game. Jones had one final look to force overtime, but his deep attempt rimmed out, allowing the 905 to secure the victory.

For the Raptors 905, Jarkel Joiner scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, while Quincy Guerrier added 20 points and six rebounds off the bench. On the Westchester side, Nick Jourdain posted a team-high 22 points and six rebounds in his third start of the regular season. Isaiah Roby and Paul Zilinskas each chipped in 19 points to round out the scoring.







NBA G League Stories from March 14, 2026

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