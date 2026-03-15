Bulls Outshine the Suns to Sweep Series, 2-0

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Bulls Outshine the Suns to Sweep Series 2-0 Hoffman Estates, Il. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, took down the Suns 125-116 to sweep the series 2-0. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung led all scorers with his nineth double-double of the season with 36 points and 10 assists.

With a total of 12 lead changes and 14 times tied, tonight's rematch remained closely contested throughout. Despite the Suns forcing four Bulls turnovers in the first, the Bulls shooting marginally better from the field gave them a two-point lead going into the second. Over 50% shooting from the field and an 8-0 run by the Suns in the second allowed the team to pull ahead by seven before going into the breakup four. The Bulls took initiative in the third. Outrebounding the Suns 14-8 and connecting 63.2% from the field allowed the Bulls to outscore the Suns 30-26 in the frame to tie it up at 89 going into the home stretch. Led by Windy City forwards Kevin Knox II and Mouhamadou Gueye each notching a double-digit final frame, the Bulls shot a staggering 66.7% from the field and 50% from long-range. Multiple runs in the final minutes and no answer from the Suns ultimately gave the Bulls the victory.

McClung, Knox and Gueye combined for 100 points tonight. Knox put up 34 points, shooting 65% from the field, knocking down six threes and grabbed eight rebounds. Gueye notched a new career-high of 30 points, shooting 69% from the field, connecting a perfect 4-for-4 from long-range while tacking on six rebounds and six assists.

For the Suns, the offensive effort was led by Suns guards Zhuric Phelps Jaden Shackelford and with 27 points apiece. Phelps tacked on eight rebounds and four assists while Shackelford had three assists. Phoenix Suns two-way guard Koby Brea recorded 15 points, four assists and four rebounds and Suns guard Sean McDermott tallied 14 points.

With the win the Bulls improve to 14-16 and the Suns fall to 9-22. Windy City will return to home court for the regular season home finale on Monday March 16. Tip-off is set for 7pm CST and the game will be broadcast on Prime Video and CHSN (tape delay).







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