South Bay Lakers Set Franchise Record with 11th Straight Win

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Iowa Wolves 125-106 Friday night at UCLA Health Training Center, setting a new franchise record with 11 consecutive victories. South Bay improved to 21-8 in the regular season and 12-1 at home.

Seven South Bay players scored in double figures, led by Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Nick Smith Jr., who recorded 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block. Center Malik Williams posted his third double-double since being acquired on Feb. 20, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero, on assignment with South Bay, added 20 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin, also on assignment, and guard RJ Davis each recorded 16 points, while forward Arthur Kaluma contributed 14 points and Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr., on assignment with South Bay, added 13 points.

South Bay entered the fourth quarter leading 99-92 and outscored Iowa 26-14 in the final period. The 14 points allowed are the fewest in a fourth quarter by a South Bay opponent this season. The defense held the Wolves to 28.6 percent (6-21 FG) shooting and 11.1 percent (1-9 3FG) from beyond the arc in the quarter.

Guard Jalen Crutcher led the Wolves with 27 points. Minnesota Timberwolves center Joan Beringer, on assignment with Iowa, recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Jules Bernard added 18 points, Timberwolves two-way guard Zyon Pullin scored 12 points and forward Enrique Freeman contributed 11 points.

South Bay will travel to Portland to face the Rip City Remix on Sunday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 17 before returning to UCLA Health Training Center to host the Grand Rapids Gold on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. PT.







NBA G League Stories from March 14, 2026

South Bay Lakers Set Franchise Record with 11th Straight Win - South Bay Lakers

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