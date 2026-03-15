Stars Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







The Salt Lake City Stars saw their comeback fall short in a 116-105 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday night, dropping both games of the back-to-back series. The defeat moved Salt Lake City to 13-18 on the season.

Much like the series opener, Rio Grande Valley came out firing offensively. After a few early ties, the Vipers took control and built a 30-19 lead by the end of the first quarter. Rio Grande Valley continued to extend its advantage in the second, carrying a 60-43 lead into halftime.

Salt Lake City struggled to find momentum early in the second half as the Vipers pushed their lead further in the third quarter. The Stars mounted a rally in the fourth, opening the period with a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to four points. Despite nearly overcoming a 25-point deficit, Salt Lake City could not complete the comeback.

Dereon Seabron led the Stars for the second straight game with a season-high 24 points (9-15 FGM) while adding six rebounds and five assists. Sean East II followed with 23 points on an efficient 9-13 shooting, including 3-5 from three-point range.

Rio Grande Valley was led by Isaiah Crawford and Daishen Nix, who each scored 22 points from the starting lineup.

The Stars continue their road trip with a matchup against the Iowa Wolves on Monday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. MT at Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The game will stream on NBAgleague.com.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Seabron - 24 Murrell / Batcho - 7 East II - 6 .463 .295 .500 11-26-37

VIPERS Crawford / Nix - 22 McConnell - 9 Nix - 10 .543 .417 .667 13-38-51







NBA G League Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.