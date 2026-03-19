Stars Fall to Wolves to Close out Back-To-Back Series in Des Moines

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the Iowa Wolves 132-110 to close out the back-to-back series in Des Moines, dropping both games. With the loss, the Stars move to 13-20 on the season and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Much like the first game of the series, Iowa took control early, jumping out to a nine-point lead at the 6:09 mark in the first quarter. Salt Lake City responded with a quick run, erasing the deficit and taking a one-point lead on a Max Abmas three-pointer to close the quarter up 27-23. The Stars extended their lead to six early in the second, but the Wolves answered with efficient offense to reclaim the advantage midway through the frame. Iowa maintained control the rest of the way to secure the 22-point victory.

Sean East II led Salt Lake City with 23 points (10-20 FGM) while adding a team-high-tying six assists. Dereon Seabron continued his strong play, scoring 21 points on 8-11 shooting and tying a career high with 13 rebounds (3 OR, 10 DR), recording his first points-rebounds double-double of the season.

The Stars' bench was led by Justin Harmon, who scored 15 points, followed by Matthew Murrell with 14 points, including 4-6 from three-point range.

Iowa was paced by Julian Phillips, who scored a game-high 39 points, with Jules Bernard adding 23.

The Stars will continue their road trip as they head to face the Stockton Kings on Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m. MT at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California. The game will be streamed on NBAgleague.com.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS East II - 23 Deabron - 13 Abmas / East II - 6 .422 .294 .818 16-33-49

WOLVES Phllips - 39 Zikarsky - 12 Crutcher - 18 .571 .496 .375 12-43-55







NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2026

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