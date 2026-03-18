Herd Recognizes Everyday Heroes with First Responders Night Presented by Servpro on March 21

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, invites fans to honor local heroes during First Responders Night presented by SERVPRO on Saturday, March 21, at 7:00 p.m. The night will pay tribute to the efforts of the police, fire, and EMS crews that provide critical assistance to those in need.

The Wisconsin Herd will wear first responders theme jerseys presentedby SERVPROto recognize the sacrifice and service of those who are first to answer the call on public safety matters.The jerseys feature a red and blue gradient with red, white, and blue trim to pay homage to police, fire, and EMS. The sides of the jersey feature police, fire, sheriff, and EMS logos.

Jerseys will be auctioned at https://herdresponders.givesmart.com starting now until March 28, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. CST. Proceeds will benefit the Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team, which serves our community through emergency preparedness education and efficient, effective, and selfless volunteer response during and after times of disaster.

Before the NBA G League game, the Herd will host its seventh annual first responders charity basketball games. In the first game, the Winnebago County Sheriff's office will compete against the Fond du Lac Police Department at Oshkosh Arena in two 20-minute halves. Doors open at 12:00 p.m., and the game will run from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST. A portion of every ticket sold to attend this charity game and the Herd game that night goes back to the Winnebago County K-9 Unit.

In the second charity game, members of the Fond du Lac Fire Department and the Fond du Lac Police Department will compete at Oshkosh Arena in two 20-minute halves from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST. A portion of every ticket sold to attend this charity game and the Herd game that night goes back to each department.







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