Legends Storm Back in Fourth to Stun Vipers 108-104

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (11-21) rallied from a 24-point deficit to defeat the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (20-11) 108-104 on Tuesday night at the Comerica Center.

Rio Grande Valley came out strong, pouring in 39 points in the opening quarter to build an early lead. The Vipers extended their advantage through the second and carried a 65-50 lead into halftime. RGV maintained control through the third quarter, but the Legends mounted a dominant comeback in the fourth, outscoring the Vipers 33-12 to complete the 24-point turnaround and secure the win.

Dalano Banton led the charge with a game-high 36 points on 12-of-26 shooting, adding seven assists. Miles Kelly provided a key scoring boost with 21 points, including three three-pointers, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Center Moussa Cisse controlled the paint with a double-double, finishing with 13 points, a game-high 16 rebounds, and four blocks. AJ Johnson chipped in 12 points, and Tyler Smith contributed eight rebounds and four assists off the bench.

JD Davison led the Vipers with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Daishen Nix added 20 points and six assists. The Vipers shot 37.5 percent from the field and were held to just 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Legends' defense tightened late.

With the win, the Legends extended their winning streak to three games.

The Legends will return to the Comerica Center on Friday night to take on the Iowa Wolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2026

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