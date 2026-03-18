Greensboro Swarm Playoff Tickets for First Two Rounds on Sale Now
Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that tickets for their potential first two opening-round home playoff games are on sale now.
Under the league's current format, Greensboro, currently first in the Eastern Conference, is positioned to host its first-ever home playoff game at Novant Health Fieldhouse on Tuesday, March 31, or Wednesday, April 1, as a projected top-four seed. Under the single-elimination format, the Swarm could also host a semifinal contest on Friday, April 3.
Exact dates, times and opponents for the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, will be announced when finalized.
Fans can purchase tickets for its first-round game here, or second-round game here, visit gsoswarm.com, or call 336-907-3600 for more information.
The Swarm (22-9) currently lead the Eastern Conference in total wins with five regular-season games remaining and is poised to make its second consecutive playoff appearance.
Greensboro earned its playoff position after maintaining a top-four seed throughout much of the season. The team surged in February, posting an 8-1 record with all eight victories by double digits. Head Coach DJ Bakker was named NBA G League Coach of the Month following that dominant stretch.
The 2025-26 season has featured multiple franchise milestones: the Swarm tied the longest win streak in team history (eight games), set a franchise record for points in a game (149), and made the organization's first-ever Winter Showcase Tip-Off Tournament appearance in December.
With the postseason now secured, Greensboro will look to finish the regular season strong and solidify its playoff positioning as the Eastern Conference race intensifies.
For continued coverage, visit gsoswarm.com or follow @greensboroswarm on social media.
2026 NBA G League Playoff Schedule
March 31 / April 1 - First Round (Single Elimination)
April 3 - Second Round (Single Elimination)
April 5 - Conference Finals (Single Elimination)
April 8 - NBA G League Finals: Game 1
April 10 - NBA G League Finals: Game 2
April 13 - NBA G League Finals: Game 3 (if necessary)
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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