Caleb Love Scores Final Seven Points in Overtime Thriller to Defeat Lakers
Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix defeated the South Bay Lakers in overtime133-126 on Tuesday night in Portland. The Lakers pulled away with an early 44-35 lead to end the first quarter, but faced six lead changes and 10 ties throughout the game. With the win, the Remix ended the Lakers' win streak of the previous 11 games.
With a target score of 133, Two-Way player Caleb Love took control during the final minutes of the game, scoring all seven points in overtime (3-3 FG). Love sank a walk off 27-foot 3-pointer to clinch the victory.
Caleb Love led the Remix with 28 points (11-17 FG), along with three assists and two rebounds. Guard Chris Youngblood followed with 23 points, six assists and four rebounds in the win. Javonte Cooke contributed 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Alex Reese (15 points), Cameron Parker (11 points) and Jaylen Martin (10 points) all scored in double-figures for Rip City.
South Bay was led by R.J. Davis with a game-high 29 points, Nick Smith Jr. with 25 points, and Malik Williams with 24 points.
Next Up: The Rip City Remix will face off against the Raptors 905 for a back-to-back series on Friday and Saturday for the final two home games of the 2025-26 season. Fans can purchase tickets at ripcityremix.com.
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