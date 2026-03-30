Remix Clinch First Playoff Berth in Franchise History

Published on March 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - For the first time in franchise history, the Rip City Remix clinched a spot in the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs.

After losses by Sioux Falls and San Diego on Saturday night, Rip City (19-17) was able to secure the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings on the final day of the regular season.

In Friday night's victory over the Austin Spurs, Chris Youngblood led the Remix with a game-high 34 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3PT, 8-9 FT), along with six rebounds and three assists. Trail Blazers Assignment player Yang Hansen followed with 18 points, along with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block. Two-Way player Jayson Kent recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the win.

The NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, will begin on March 31 and April 1 with three single-elimination rounds before culminating with a best-of-three NBA G League Finals beginning on April 8, which will be played in a one-one-one format.

NBA G League Playoff Schedule:

March 31 & April 1: NBA G League Playoffs 1st Round

April 3: NBA G League Playoffs Conference Semifinals

April 5: NBA G League Playoffs Conference Finals

April 8: NBA G League Finals - Game 1

April 10: NBA G League Finals - Game 2

April 13: NBA G League Finals - Game 3 (if necessary)

The Rip City Remix will face off against the Mexico City Capitanes to begin postseason play next week on April 1 at 7 p.m. on Samsung TV Channel.







NBA G League Stories from March 30, 2026

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