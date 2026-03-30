South Bay Lakers Announce First Round Playoff Matchup

Published on March 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The top-seeded South Bay Lakers will host the eighth-seeded San Diego Clippers in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, Wednesday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

South Bay, led by second-year head coach Zach Guthrie, clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference after finishing the regular season with a 26-10 record. The team's .722 winning percentage ranks as the second-highest in franchise history (.760 in 2011-12). South Bay's season was highlighted by a franchise-record 12-game winning streak from Feb. 11 to March 15.

All 16 playoff teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament based on seeding, leading into the NBA G League Finals (best-of-three). Should South Bay advance, the Conference Semifinals are scheduled for April 3, with the Conference Finals slated for April 5. The Finals will be held April 8-13.







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