New Orleans Pelicans to Relocate G League Affiliate to Kenner and Rebrand as Laketown Squadron

Published on March 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that their NBA G League affiliate will relocate to Kenner, La. and rebrand as the Laketown Squadron. The team is expected to begin play at the newly renovated Pontchartrain Center, located in Kenner's Laketown Park, for the 2026-27 season.

"We are proud to bring the Squadron and NBA G League basketball to the City of Kenner and Laketown Park," said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. "We thank Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser and the Kenner City Council for their partnership in making this move possible, and we look forward to growing our basketball fan base and investing in this vibrant, family-oriented community."

"The relocation of the Squadron to Laketown represents a significant economic development opportunity for the City of Kenner," said Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser. "We thank Mrs. Benson and the Pelicans organization for their investment because it aligns with our broader strategy to activate Kenner's key assets, drive foot traffic, and support local businesses. Bringing a professional sports organization to our lakefront will generate consistent activity, create new revenue opportunities for surrounding businesses, and further position Laketown as a destination within the regional economy."

As part of the relocation, the Squadron and the City of Kenner plan to complete a renovation to the Pontchartrain Center ahead of the 2026-27 season which will include new locker rooms, upgraded audio and lighting systems, and enhanced video boards in the 3,700 seat facility.

"The close proximity to Kenner gives us the ability to better align our basketball operations and coaching strategies, integrate player development, and enhance roster flexibility throughout the season," stated Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars. "We are excited to announce this move and look forward to deepening our connection with the local community."

The Birmingham Squadron recently completed the 2025-26 season on March 27.

"We are extremely grateful for the partnership we have built with the City of Birmingham including the fans, community partners, and civic leaders who supported the Squadron on and off the court," stated Benson. "Birmingham remains an important part of our region, and we thank Mayor Randall Woodfin and BJCC CEO Tad Snider for their leadership and support through this transition."

Season and group ticket deposits for the 2026-27 Squadron season can now be placed by calling 504-525-4667 or emailing squadron@pelicans.com. Fans can visit https://www.pelicans.com/squadron for more information about the Laketown Squadron, sign up for email updates and learn more about ticket deposits for the 2026-27 season.







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New Orleans Pelicans to Relocate G League Affiliate to Kenner and Rebrand as Laketown Squadron - Birmingham Squadron

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