Alexander Scores 40, Birmingham Wins Fifth Straight for First Time Since 2023

Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Two-way guard Trey Alexander posted his second 40-point game in his last three outings as the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, topped the Windy City Bulls, 134-119, extending their winning streak to five games.

Coming off a four-game winning streak, Birmingham (15-19) set the tone early with a 21-2 run in under six minutes. Windy City (15-19) struggled to get going offensively, while two-way guard Trey Alexander continued his excellent form with 13 points, converting three-of-three from three-point range, to lead the Squadron to a 33-18 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulls trimmed the deficit to 12 to begin the second period, but a quick 11-0 run by the Squadron gave them their largest lead of the afternoon, 48-25, with 8:44 remaining. Led by another Trey Alexander 13-point quarter, Birmingham pieced together a 39-point quarter and extended their advantage to 28 heading into halftime.

Birmingham pushed their lead to 32 to begin the second half and never led by fewer than 21 points until a Windy City dunk brought the Bulls within 20 for the first time since the 5:12 mark of the second quarter. Birmingham's Chase Hunter regained the 21-point lead for the Squadron, but a late push by Windy City cut the deficit to 102-87 entering the final period.

The Bulls appeared to be climbing back after cutting the deficit to 13 early in the fourth quarter, but the Squadron responded with a 13-2 run to push the lead back to 24 with 8:34 remaining. With a comfortable advantage, Birmingham held off Windy City for the remainder of the afternoon to secure their fifth-straight win, 134-119, for the first time since December 2023.

Trey Alexander led the Squadron with a 40-point double-double, posting 40 points and 10 assists. He also grabbed seven rebounds and recorded two steals.

The Squadron will look to complete the season sweep over the Windy City Bulls on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. The final home game of the 2025-26 G League regular season will be available on ESPN+ and My68.







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