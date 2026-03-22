Boom Fall to Spurs, 117-97

Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (15-20) suffered a 117-97 loss to the Austin Spurs (21-12) on Sunday afternoon at The Arena at Innovation Mile, officially eliminating the Boom from playoff contention.

DaJuan Gordon led Noblesville with a team-high 23 points, shooting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, while adding six rebounds and three assists. Cameron Hildreth posted 17 points and 10 rebounds, along with five assists, while Keion Brooks Jr. recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds as both players notched double-doubles. Jordan Bell finished with 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds, shooting 7-of-13 from the field.

For Austin, Adam Flagler delivered a standout performance with 29 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals, shooting 11-of-16 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from three-point range. Stanley Umude added 20 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Harrison Ingram contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Boom held a slim 26-25 advantage after the opening quarter behind a strong start from Gordon, who scored 10 of his 23 points in the frame while knocking down both of Noblesville's made three-pointers. Austin quickly seized momentum in the second quarter, compiling a 15-0 run and later extending it to 29-9, building a 14-point lead with 2:05 remaining before halftime. Ingram sparked the Spurs with 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting performance in the second, as Austin carried a 65-50 lead into the break with three players in double figures.

After falling behind by as many as 24 points early in the third quarter, Noblesville showed signs of life with a 16-2 run to cut the deficit to 10, fueled by Dakota Mathias, who scored eight points in the period after being held scoreless in the first half. Despite the surge, the Boom still trailed by 12 heading into the final frame. Austin reasserted control in the fourth quarter as Noblesville went cold from the field, pushing the lead back to 22 to cruise to the victory. The Spurs dominated the glass throughout the afternoon, outrebounding the Boom 54-34. With the loss, Noblesville will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

NEXT UP

The Boom will play their final game of the 2025-26 season on Thursday, hosting the Cleveland Charge in the season finale. Coverage will stream live on ESPN+, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







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