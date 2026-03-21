Boom Silenced by Spurs at Home, 121-107

Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (15-19) dropped their third consecutive game Wednesday night, falling to the Austin Spurs (20-12), 121-107, at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

In his first game back since Nov. 15, 2024, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury, Jordan Bell recorded a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double in 23 minutes to lead the Boom. Cameron Hildreth posted a team-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Keion Brooks Jr. added 18 points and four rebounds.

For Austin, former Boom guard Kyle Mangas returned to Indiana with a game-high 28 points, along with nine rebounds and three assists. Harrison Ingram filled the stat sheet with 26 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while Emanuel Miller and Adam Flagler finished with 18 points apiece.

In a high-scoring opening period, the Boom overcame a 13-point quarter from Kyle Mangas by scoring 12 unanswered points, turning a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead midway through the frame. Noblesville carved out a 36-35 advantage after forcing the Spurs into six turnovers, which resulted in 13 Boom points. Both teams cooled off in the second quarter, combining to shoot 32.6 percent from the field. Despite the offensive struggles, Austin took a one-point lead (57-56) into halftime on a three-pointer in the final seconds.

Austin began to create separation in the third quarter, using a 9-0 run to push its lead to 11 before extending the margin to 14 with 2:25 remaining in the period. Bell kept the Boom within striking distance, leading the team with 15 points and 10 rebounds through three quarters as Noblesville trailed 89-79 entering the fourth. The Boom cut the deficit in half early in the final frame and closed within four points, but the Spurs ended the game on a 14-5 run to secure a playoff berth. Austin controlled the glass throughout the night, outrebounding Noblesville 58-34, including 24 offensive rebounds - the highest total and offensive rebounding mark allowed by the Boom this regular season.

NEXT UP

The two teams will meet once again Sunday to close out the two-game series at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Coverage will stream live on NBAGLeague.com, with tipoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 20, 2026

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