Osceola Magic Outlast Delaware Blue Coats

Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, FL - The Osceola Magic (23-9) went on a 9-2 run over the final two minutes of the game in a 113-106 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats (15-17) on Friday night at Osceola Heritage Park. With their 23rd win, the Magic set a record for most wins in a single regular season, beating their previous mark of 22 wins set each of the last two seasons.

Lester Quiñones scored a season-high 33 points for the Magic on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and knocked down seven threes.

Malcolm Hill scored a team-high 24 points for the Blue Coats and Saint Thomas dropped in 23.

Colin Castleton secured his sixth double-double of the season, third in a row, with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Orlando assignment player Jase Richardson scored 17 as well in his second game with Osceola.

Osceola and Delaware played evenly throughout the first half, with neither team gaining more than a seven-point advantage. However, Quiñones scored six points right out of halftime to give the Magic a 12-point lead.

The Blue Coats would find a way to fight back throughout the third and fourth quarters, pulling even with Osceola twice in the waning moments of the game. Magic forward Alex Morales hit two back-to-back shots to help swing momentum back to Osceola, who would close out a tough contest at home.

Up Next:

The Magic concludes their regular season home schedule tomorrow, March 21 against the Delaware Blue Coats at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and NBAGLeague.com

The team will also be hosting Fan Appreciation Night, presented by AdventHealth. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Osceola Magic reversible bucket hat.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"Every season requires a different connective tissue. Every group gels differently and every opponent is different. My first year [in Osceola], 22-12 got us clear to the first seed, and we were able to rest the last couple of games. Last year, 22-12 got us in a dog fight. This year, 22-12 would not get us even close to the first seed. Greensboro [Swarm] and Cleveland [Charge] are right there with us and so is [Raptors] 905. We're in a dog fight right now. We want to play at home as much as we can in the playoffs, so we'll win as many games as we have to."







NBA G League Stories from March 20, 2026

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