Santa Cruz Falls, 108-99, to Tio Grande Valley

Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - Pulling the game to within five points late, the Santa Cruz Warriors (13-18) were unable to complete a 22-point second-half comeback, falling 108-99 to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (21-11) on Thursday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Guard Chance McMillian led the Warriors with 17 points, while guard Trey Galloway contributed 15 points and six rebounds off the bench. In his Sea Dubs debut, forward Jordan Hall logged 12 points and seven rebounds. Guard Taevion Kinsey and center Marques Bolden also tallied 12 points apiece, with Bolden adding eight rebounds. Forwards Jacksen Moni (11 points, seven rebounds) and Ja'Vier Francis (10 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks) rounded out the double-digit scorers for Santa Cruz.

Two-way guard Tristen Newton led the Vipers with 31 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Guard Daishen Nix recorded a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double, while center Efe Abogidi and forward Cameron Matthews finished with 13 points each. Guard John Knight III and center Chase Jeter contributed 12 points apiece to the victory.

A strong Warriors start was punctuated by a rim-rattling dunk from Francis to give Santa Cruz an 18-11 lead seven minutes into the contest. The Warriors kept pace with Rio Grande Valley's 50% three-point shooting in the frame by scoring 20 points in the paint, ending the first quarter tied at 26-26. Seven straight points from Moni provided Santa Cruz a 40-36 margin midway through the second period; however, a subsequent 20-2 Vipers run to end the half-fueled by seven Warriors turnovers-saw the visiting side enter the break with a 56-42 advantage.

The Vipers ballooned the gap to as many as 22 points late in the third quarter before Hall jolted Santa Cruz to life off the bench. Hall scored 12 points in the frame to spark a quarter-closing 16-4 run, pulling the Sea Dubs within ten, 88-78, entering the fourth. Santa Cruz maintained that momentum to cut the deficit to five, 90-85, at the 9:58 mark, yet the Vipers held firm. McMillian scored 10 of the team's 21 fourth-quarter points to keep the Warriors in striking distance, but Rio Grande Valley utilized a late push to stretch the lead back to double-digits and secure the 108-99 win.

The Warriors will don specialty 'Santa Cruz Surfers' uniforms for their next game against Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, March 21 (7 p.m. tip-off). These signed, game-worn jerseys will be available for auction throughout the game, with proceeds benefiting the Veteran Surf Alliance. For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, please visit santacruzbasketball.com or call (831) 713-4400. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android.







NBA G League Stories from March 20, 2026

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