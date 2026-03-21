Bulls Fall to Go-Go, Gueye Notches Career Night

Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Capital City Go-Go 143-154 on Friday night. Despite the loss, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 41 points sinking a game-high eight triples. McClung now sits just 46 points away from being the all-time leading scorer in NBA G League history.

Facing Capital City for a rematch, game action saw a breakout start for Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye who accounted for all six of the Bulls points in the first four minutes. An answer soon came from Go-Go forward Chris Livingston who could not be stopped in the paint. Livingston tallied a quarter-high 15 points to propel Capital City to an eight-point lead early. Battling back, the Bulls strung together a couple of long-range buckets and trips to the free-throw line to catch up to the Go-Go at the beginning of the second. The momentum was short-lived, as five turnovers by the Bulls accounted for 12 points for the Go-Go for them to regain the lead heading into halftime. Trouble continued in the third with the Bulls getting called for 11 fouls that the Go-Go cashed in for 15 points. Gueye kept Windy City in the running with a 14-point quarter as the Bulls headed into the finale with a single-digit deficit of eight points. McClung tallied 15 points in the final frame shooting at a clip of 71% from the field, but it wasn't enough as the Go-Go saw its best team shooting of the night connecting 71% from the field and 75% from beyond the arc.

McClung was joined by Gueye who earned a new career-high of 40 points shooting 74% from the field. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Yuki Kawamura, coming to Windy City off playing time on Wednesday with the Chicago Bulls, logged 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili earned his tenth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Rounding out the Bulls in double-digits, guard Lucas Williamson chipped in 10 points.

For the Go-Go, four players ended with double-doubles. Livingston had 30 points shooting 67% from the field and taking down 10 rebounds. Washington Wizards two-way forward Julian Reese recorded a double-double of 22 points and a game-best 12 rebounds. Capital City guard Alondes Williams notched 17 points, 11 assists and neared a triple-double with nine rebounds. And finally, Go-Go guard Kadary Richmond dished out a game-best 15 assists and chipped in 15 points from the bench.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 15-18 while the Go-Go improve to 18-15. Windy City continues its road trip down South to face the Birmingham Squadron for a two-game series. The first game is set for this Sunday, March 22nd at 3:00pm CST. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com, CHSN, and NBA docomo.







NBA G League Stories from March 20, 2026

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