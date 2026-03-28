Bryant Notches Career-High in 2025-26 Season Finale, Bulls Fall Short to Knicks

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







White Plains, N.Y. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell short to the Westchester Knicks 121-123 Saturday afternoon. Despite the close loss, Windy City forward Keyshawn Bryant led all scorers with a career-high double-double of 41 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 68% from the field.

With only nine available players and no active two-ways, the Bulls battled short-handed this afternoon. Windy City and Westchester saw an evenly matched first frame, with five lead changes and both teams connecting 50% from the field. After extending the lead by as much as seven, the Knicks went into the second with a narrow one-point advantage. Dominance was established in the second frame by New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti, on assignment with Westchester, with 17 points in the quarter. While the Knicks found improved team shooting connecting 54.2% from the field, the Bulls struggled at only 33.3% to allow Westchester to go into halftime up by eight. The Bulls rallied back in the third, shooting 50% from the field and 60% from long-range. Both teams gained and surrendered the lead multiple times before going into the final stretch tied at 93. An explosive 18-point frame by Bryant kept the Bulls in winning contention down to the final minutes, but a costly late foul by Windy City ultimately gave the Knicks the victory.

Alongside Bryant, Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye recorded 27 points, six rebounds and six assists. Bulls forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili notched a near double-double of 21 points and nine rebounds. Windy City guard Ryan Woolridge came off the bench to round out the Bulls in double-digits with 14 points.

For the Knicks, Hukporti set the pace with a double-double of 32 points and 10 rebounds. Westchester forward T.J. Warren also had a notable 25 points. Knicks forward Dink Pate put up 23 points, with 12 of them coming in the fourth, also tallying seven rebounds and seven assists.

With the loss, Windy City ends the regular season 15-21 while the Knicks finish 14-22. Windy City now turns its focus to the offseason and looks ahead to the 2026-27 campaign for the team's 10th anniversary season. For continued team updates, visit WindyCityBulls.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.