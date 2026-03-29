Garcia Scores Career High in Loss to Osceola, Concluding Motor City's Regular Season Play

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - Isaac Jones dominated inside with a game-high 30 points, but the Motor City Cruise fell to the Osceola Magic 125-119 in their regular-season finale Saturday at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Jones shot 11-of-16 from the field and added 12 rebounds to lead Motor City (22-14), which closed the regular season as the No. 5 seed heading into the NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google. Dawson Garcia delivered a highly efficient performance, finishing with a career high of 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range. Jaden Akins added 15 points, while Brice Williams chipped in 16.

Osceola (26-10) countered with a balanced offensive attack, placing six players in double figures. Alex Morales led the way with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Lester Quinones added 23 and Javonte Smart contributed 20. Colin Castleton anchored the interior with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Magic jumped out to an early advantage, leading 33-22 after the first quarter. Motor City responded in the second, but Osceola maintained control with a 65-54 lead at halftime. The Cruise continued to battle in the second half, trimming the deficit to single digits entering the fourth quarter, but Osceola's efficiency and depth proved too much down the stretch.

Despite the loss, Motor City enters the postseason with momentum, having gone 20-7 since Jan. 11 and 9-2 in March. The Cruise will now turn their focus on the postseason. This will be Motor City's first postseason appearance since the 2021-22 season. The NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google will begin on Tuesday, March 31.

-detroit.gleague.nba.com-







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