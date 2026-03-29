Charge Home Playoff Game Set for Wednesday, April 1

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge will host the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards) on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. for their Eastern Conference first round game of the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google. FANS CAN SECURE THEIR PLAYOFF TICKETS NOW!

Cleveland finished the regular season with a 23-13 record to earn the #3 seed and home court advantage in the one-and-done first round playoff game series. Capital City finished 19-17 to earn the #6 seed of the eight teams in the Eastern Conference. The two teams split the season series 1-1 with both games played in Cleveland in early March.

The game can be viewed nationally on Samsung TV. The NBA G League Playoffs begin on March 31 with three single-elimination rounds before culminating with a best-of-three NBA G League Finals, played in a one-one-one format.

Fans can stay up to date on the latest team news by following @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.







NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2026

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