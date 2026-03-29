Charge Wrap up Regular Season with Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (23-13) defeated the Long Island Nets (18-18), 113-93, to wrap up their regular season schedule. The win gives the Charge the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference and a home game for the start of the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google.

Cleveland's Malaki Branham came off the bench to lead the team with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting with five rebounds. Darius Brown posted a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Charge. Tristan Enaruna and Olivier Sarr each scored 19 points for Cleveland. Riley Minix added 17 points and three steals.

The Nets were led by Javon Freeman-Liberty's game-high 25 points on 10-of-15 from the field with six rebounds. D'Andre Davis scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Long Island will enter the playoffs as the #8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Charge will host their first-round playoff game at home in the friendly confines of Cleveland Public Hall! Date, time, and opponent to be announced at the conclusion of tonight's regular season games, but FANS CAN SECURE THEIR PLAYOFF TICKETS NOW!

Fans can stay up to date on the latest team news by following @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.







NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2026

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