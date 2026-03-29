Memphis Hustle Past Vipers in Regular Season Finale

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (23-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, suffered a 120-118 defeat against the Memphis Hustle (10-26) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

Memphis scored the opening basket of the game, but RGV tied the contest at 2-2 and then took the lead. At the end of the first quarter RGV led the Hustle 32-27. Daishen Nix had already scored 13 points, reaching double digits.

The away team opened the second quarter with momentum, hitting a 10-5 run to tie the game at 37-37. Four more ties and four more lead changes occurred before Memphis secured a 10-point lead, making the score 65-55.

In the third quarter the Vipers increased their momentum, outscoring Memphis 35-25. The back-and-forth continued with four lead changes and five ties. As a result, the game reached a 90-90 tie.

Memphis opened the fourth quarter with a 21-7 run, setting the score at 111-97. RGV responded with a 21-7 run, tying the competition at 118-118 in the final seconds of the game. Memphis scored the final basket of the game, securing a 120-118 win.

Nix finished the night with a double-double of 33 points and 12 rebounds. Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton scored 30 points for the team. Cameron Matthews scored 22 points at the end of the night.

Charlie Brown Jr. paved the way for the Hustle with 32 points. Orlando Robinson finished with a double-double: 30 points and 11 rebounds.







NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2026

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