Spurs Rout Capitanes, 118-86, in Regular Season Finale

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (23-13) defeated the Mexico City Capitanes (24-12), 118-86, on Saturday evening in their regular season finale at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Seven Spurs players scored in double figures, led by Harrison Ingram with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Adam Flagler finished with 18 points and Tre King and Stanley Umude each added 17 points, while Emanuel Miller and Kyle Mangas contributed 12 and 11, respectively. Austin outscored Mexico City 65-45 in the first half to take a 20-point lead into the break. Ingram led the Spurs with 18 points, while Felipe Haase paced Mexico City with 12. Austin maintained control in the second half, shooting 52.8% and extending its lead to as many as 40 points to close out the win. James Bouknight finished with 15 points for the Capitanes, Andersson Garcia added 13 and LJ Figueroa and Haase chipped in 12 points each.

NEXT UP: The Austin Spurs await final Western Conference seeding. A top-four seed remains possible pending the result of the Stockton Kings game. Playoff dates, times and locations will be announced when available.

AustinSpurs.com







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