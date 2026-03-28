Austin Falls to Rip City, 106-101

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (22-13) fell to the Rip City Remix (19-17), 106-101, on Friday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Kyle Mangas led the Spurs with 26 points and 6 rebounds. Harrison Ingram recorded 17 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Adam Flagler and Emanuel Miller each added 16 points.

Rip City took a 48-42 lead into halftime behind 20 first-half points from Chris Youngblood, while Jayden Nunn paced Austin with nine. The Remix shot 73.3% from the field in the third quarter to take a 78-69 lead into the final frame. Austin surged in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to two in the final seconds, but it wasn't enough to outlast Rip City.

Youngblood finished with 34 points and 6 rebounds for the Remix, Yang Hansen contributed 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Jason Kent added 17 points.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs will host the Mexico City Capitanes tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available on the G League App.







NBA G League Stories from March 27, 2026

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