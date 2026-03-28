Fourth Quarter Skid Sees Sea Dubs Fall, 112-106, to Texas Legends

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - In the penultimate game of the regular season, the Santa Cruz Warriors (14-21) surrendered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, falling 112-106 to the Texas Legends (13-22) on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Guard Taevion Kinsey led the Warriors with 26 points and eight assists. Guard/forward Jordan Hall tallied a double-double with 12 points, a game-high 12 assists, and nine rebounds. Forward Ja'Vier Francis logged 11 points and 11 rebounds, while recording a franchise-high-tying seven blocks. Forward Jacksen Moni knocked down five three-pointers to finish with 19 points and nine rebounds, while guard Chance McMillian (17 points) and forward Jack Clark (13 points and nine rebounds) also scored in double figures.

Texas was led by forward Dalano Banton, who totaled 34 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. Center Moussa Cisse collected a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl notched 21 points and nine rebounds. Two-way guard John Poulakidas rounded out the offensive effort with 17 points.

The Sea Dubs burst off the starting blocks in the first quarter, shooting 6-for-13 from deep while nearly doubling the Legends in rebounds, 18-10, to pull ahead 31-19 after 12 minutes of play. Thanks to 39 combined points from Kinsey (15), Moni (14), and McMillian (10), and a dominant six blocks and seven rebounds from Francis off the bench in the first half, the Warriors maintained their double-digit advantage, 62-47, entering intermission.

A 14-4 swing midway through the third quarter brought life back to Texas' sideline, as they managed to make it a seven-point game, 74-67, with 4:28 left in the frame. The Sea Dubs stifled the surge and entered the final frame with a 90-79 lead. The Warriors' offense stalled over the closing minutes, shooting 0-for-13 from deep in the fourth quarter, as an eight-minute 26-10 run to end the contest saw the Legends steal away the 112-106 victory. The Legends' comeback win was secured by 11 fourth-quarter points apiece from Poulakidas and Banton.

The Warriors will cap off the regular season with 'Fan Appreciation Night' against the Legends tomorrow, Saturday, March 28 (7 p.m. PT tip-off). In honor of 'Fan Appreciation Night', the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Santa Cruz Warriors Scarf courtesy of Janus of Santa Cruz, and the Sea Dubs will participate in a postgame autograph signing session for all fans in attendance.

For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, please visit santacruzbasketball.com or call (831) 713-4400. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android.







NBA G League Stories from March 27, 2026

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