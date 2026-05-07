Santa Cruz Warriors, Kaiser Permanente, and the Athletes' Corner Donate 84,365 Meals to Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County Through 2025-26 Swishes for Dishes In

Published on May 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - In the program's sixth year, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente and The Athletes' Corner, donated 84,365 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County (SHFB) through the Swishes for Dishes initiative this season, the team announced today.

Through this initiative, 15 meals were donated to SHFB for each point scored by the Santa Cruz Warriors this season across both home and away games-a 50% increase from the initial pledge of 10 meals per point over the five seasons prior. The Warriors also introduced a new on-court activation at home games this season, the "Kaiser Permanente Swish Challenge," which allowed participating fans the opportunity to contribute additional meals to the total throughout the season. Originally launched in 2020, the Santa Cruz Warriors, Kaiser Permanente, and The Athletes' Corner have donated 367,980 meals to SHFB over the past six seasons.

"This has been a historic year for the Swishes for Dishes program, and I'm incredibly proud that, with the help of Kaiser Permanente and The Athletes' Corner, a franchise-record 84,365 meals will be donated to Second Harvest. Increasing our commitment to 15 meals per point has allowed us to make a greater impact than ever before in the fight to eliminate food insecurity across Santa Cruz County," said Chris Murphy, Santa Cruz Warriors team president and Second Harvest Food Bank Holiday Food and Fund Drive co-captain..

As the nation's leading not-for-profit health care provider, Kaiser Permanente believes everyone deserves access to healthy, nutritious food.

"Kaiser Permanente is tackling one of the most basic of human needs by helping members and the communities we serve get the nutritious food they need to live a full and healthy life," said Jack Redwine, MD, assistant physician in chief, Kaiser Permanente Central Coast service area. "Through this long-standing partnership with the Santa Cruz Warriors, we are working together to care for the total health of our community."

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

About Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County

Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ending food insecurity in the Santa Cruz community through food distribution and nutrition education. Originally founded in 1972, Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County was the first food bank in California and is the second oldest in the nation. Second Harvest partners with local organizations to reach families, seniors, and individuals in need, providing meals to 70,000 local residents every month. Through community involvement and advocacy, Second Harvest works to address food insecurity and foster a healthier, hunger-free Santa Cruz County.







NBA G League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.