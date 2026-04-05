Golden State Warriors Sign Center Charles Bassey to Contract

Published on April 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have signed center Charles Bassey to a contract, it was announced today.

Bassey, who signed consecutive 10-day contracts with the Philadelphia 76ers on January 26 and February 5 and the Boston Celtics on March 15 and March 25, is averaging 2.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 6.6 minutes per game across eight appearances this season with the Memphis Grizzlies, 76ers, and Celtics. Over a five-year NBA career, he has averaged 4.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 10.8 minutes in 121 games (three starts) with the 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Grizzlies, and Celtics.

Across 20 NBA G League games (19 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Delaware Blue Coats this season, Bassey averaged 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.2 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game. The center finished the NBA G League regular season third in blocks per game and was the only qualifying player to average 20-plus points and 12-plus rebounds.

Bassey will wear #28 for the Warriors.







NBA G League Stories from April 5, 2026

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