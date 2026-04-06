Osceola Magic Season Ends with Loss to Greensboro Swarm
Published on April 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (2-1) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (3-0) 134-121 on Sunday night in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Lester Quiñones scored a game-high 40 points for the Magic. Alex Morales set a career-high with 29 points and Colin Castleton recorded a 23-point, 18-rebound double-double.
Swarm guard Terrell Brown Jr. scored 24 points off the bench and assignment player Liam McNeeley contributed 20 points. Greensboro led wire-to-wire and by as many as 19 points.
Osceola fell behind early in the first half with 12 turnovers, and the Swarm took a 73-59 lead into halftime. Jaylen Sims scored 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field.
The Magic fought hard to get back into the game and pulled within four points after Javonte Smart hit a three with 6:31 left in the game. Greensboro regained their composure and finished the game on a 19-10 run to claim their first conference title.
Head Coach Dylan Murphy:
"Really proud of our group. We played together all year and cared for each other. They were about winning, but also about the process. Bought into each other and bought into what the coaching staff was preaching. I think the best part is when we did experience those bumps in the road, we got closer and pulled together more. I was super proud to coach this group. I really enjoyed every single person, staff and players. Obviously disappointing the way it ends. Basketball is a cruel sport but proud to be part of this group."
Box Score:
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Magic 26 33 35 27 121
Swarm 36 37 32 29 134
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