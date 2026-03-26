Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Nana Appiah

Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired guard Nana (nah-nah) Appiah (AH-P-ah) from the available player pool, it was announced today.

Appiah, 28, logged 10 minutes across two appearances for the San Diego Clippers earlier this season against Santa Cruz on February 27 and March 1. Prior to the 2025-26 NBA G League season, the California native was named to the Stockton Kings training camp roster. Internationally, Appiah has spent time playing in the Chinese Basketball Association and Basketball Africa League. In his final collegiate season at Adams State University (2019-20), the 6'4" guard averaged 5.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes across 28 games (eight starts).

Appiah will wear #43 for the Warriors and will be active for the team's next contest against the Texas Legends on Friday, March 27.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.comfor more information.







NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2026

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