Boston Celtics Sign Center Charles Bassey to Second 10-Day Contract

Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Boston Celtics have signed center Charles Bassey to a second 10-day contract, it was announced Wednesday.

Bassey, who signed his initial 10-day contract with Boston on March 15, appeared in two games for the Celtics against the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, totaling four points, two rebounds, and one steal in four minutes of action.

Across 20 NBA G League games (19 starts) with Santa Cruz and the Delaware Blue Coats this season, Bassey is averaging 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.2 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game.

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NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2026

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