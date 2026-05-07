Season Recap: Alex Fudge

Published on May 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







As a former two-way player, Alex Fudge is no stranger to high-level basketball-and that experience showed in the role he carved out for the Skyforce this season. Providing energy and efficiency off the bench, Fudge emerged as a reliable contributor in key moments.

The forward out of Florida averaged 6.5 points on an extremely efficient 57.6 percent shooting, along with 3.2 rebounds in just 14.8 minutes per game across 29 regular season appearances. His ability to make the most of limited minutes made him one of the team's more effective bench pieces.

Fudge's role became increasingly defined as the season progressed, establishing himself as an energy forward who could impact the game without needing plays called for him. Whether it was cutting to the rim, crashing the glass, or defending multiple positions, his activity level consistently stood out in his minutes.

Fudge consistently delivered a spark, particularly in transition. His ability to run the floor and finish above the rim added a dynamic element to the Skyforce offense, with highlight-reel dunks becoming a regular part of his game.

His efficiency was especially notable, showing strong shot selection and an ability to finish through contact. Fudge rarely forced offense, instead capitalizing on opportunities within the flow of the game-an approach that translated into production as he achieved multiple career highs over the course of the season.

On February 6, 2026, Fudge turned in one of his most impressive performances, scoring a career-high 21 points against the Maine Celtics. He shot an efficient 10-12 from the field in just 22 minutes off the bench, while also adding 2 blocks and 2 rebounds to help power the Skyforce to a 134-112 victory.

Later in the season, on March 13, 2026, Fudge tied his career high with 9 rebounds against the Stockton Kings. He also contributed 10 points on 4-7 shooting, narrowly missing out on what would have been his first career double-double.

Fudge proved to be a valuable piece for the Skyforce throughout the season, providing the type of energy and versatility every team needs off the bench. Whether finishing strong at the rim or making the extra play to set up a teammate, his ability to impact the game in multiple ways made him an important contributor all year long.







NBA G League Stories from May 7, 2026

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