Legends Rally Past Warriors, 112-106, in Comeback Win

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Santa Cruz, CA - The Texas Legends (13-22) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (14-21) 112-106 on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena in the first game of a back-to-back set.

Santa Cruz came out strong, building an early lead behind a 31-point first quarter and extending it to a 62-47 advantage at halftime. The Legends responded in the second half, finding their rhythm offensively in the third quarter to cut into the deficit. Texas completed the comeback in the fourth, outscoring the Warriors 31-16 to secure the win.

Dalano Banton led all scorers with 34 points on 14-of-29 shooting while adding nine assists and eight rebounds to pace the Legends. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 21 points and nine rebounds, while Moussa Cisse controlled the glass with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

John Poulakidas knocked down five three-pointers to finish with 17 points, and Sheldon Edwards contributed 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Texas finished with 23 assists and held Santa Cruz to 26.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Taevion Kinsey led the Warriors with 26 points, while Jacksen Moni added 19. Chance McMillian chipped in 17 points, and Jordan Hall recorded a game-high 12 assists.

The Legends will wrap up the back-to-back tomorrow night against the Santa Cruz Warriors at Kaiser Permanente Arena, marking the final game of the regular season. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







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