Gold Win Final Game of 2025-26 Campaign

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold (11-25) toppled the Birmingham Squadron (16-20) 123-101 in their final game of the season on Friday night.

The Gold jumped out to an early lead on a big first quarter from NBA Two-way forward David Roddy. Leading by as much as 17 in the first quarter, the Gold kept the pressure on, forcing 19 turnovers from a flustered Birmingham team. The Gold's 40 bench points to Birmingham's 12 allowed them to pull away, leading by as much as 29 before securing the win.

Roddy led the way for the gold with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double in his debut with the Gold. Grand Rapids posted six other players in double-digit scoring, highlighted by Coleman Hawkins' 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists that came with five steals and zero turnovers.

Christian Shumate led the scoring for Birmingham, dropping 24 points and grabbing 18 rebounds for the double-double. The Squadron's point guard DJ Carton added 19 points of his own, but conceded seven turnovers on the evening.

This was the final game of the 2025-26 season for the Grand Rapids Gold. They will be back in Van Andel Arena next November.







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