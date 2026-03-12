Gold Fall to Squadron 95-122

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold (9-21) fell to the Birmingham Squadron (12-19) by a final score of 122-95.

Two-way guard KJ Simpson led Grand Rapids with 19 points, five assists and two steals. Denver Nuggets assignment player DaRon Holmes II recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Dane Goodwin added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Moses Brown finished with 11 points and five boards.

All three of Birmingham's two-way players posted double-doubles in the win. Trey Alexander led the way with 31 points and 13 assists, while Hunter Dickinson added 15 points and 15 rebounds and Josh Oduro contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds. Christian Shumate finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Johnny O'Neal scored 20 points and Chase Hunter added 13 points.

The Gold will head on the road to face the Maine Celtics on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on NBAGLeague.com.







