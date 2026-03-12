Greensboro Swarm Clinch Playoff Berth, Drop Blue Coats 136-116

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, clinched a spot in the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, on Wednesday at Novant Health Fieldhouse with a 136-116 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Greensboro becomes the first team in the NBA G League to secure a postseason spot and will make its second consecutive playoff appearance. The Swarm hold a 21-9 record and currently lead the conference in total wins with six regular-season games remaining. Tickets for the Greensboro Swarm's potential Round 1 and Round 2 home playoff games will go on sale Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. ET.

With the result, the Blue Coats moved to 14-14.

Antonio Reeves charged the efforts for the Swarm Wednesday, finishing the game with 27 points and four rebounds on 10-of-17 shooting (5-of-12 3PT), with Jaylen Sims closing action with 19 points. Eleven players etched the score sheet, with eight players ending in double figures.

Following a 42-point win against the Blue Coats on Tuesday, the Swarm tied its most lopsided back-to-back set in franchise history, outscoring the Blue Coats 276-214 (+62) in the pair.

Malcolm Hill led efforts for Delaware with 28 points (7-of-17 FG), three rebounds and two assists, with Teddy Allen logging 20 points off the bench. Delaware shot 5-of-26 (19.2%) from distance compared to the Swarm's 13-of-43 (30.2%) hit rate.

Delaware held the lead early, but the Swarm seized control when Caleb Grill helped ignite an 11-2 run, hitting three corner 3-pointers in less than two minutes to flip the momentum. The Swarm notched a double-digit lead nine minutes into the frame, continuing its momentum for a 34-18 lead through the first quarter.

Grill ended the first quarter with 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4 clip.

Greensboro moved its lead to 20 points early into the second quarter, climbing as high as a 30-point lead during the quarter. By halftime, the Swarm carried a 77-54 lead.

The first-half edge came from beyond the arc, as the Swarm sank nine 3-pointers to the Blue Coats' lone make (1-of-12 3PT) - a left-wing triple by Teddy Allen with 1:02 remaining in the half. The Swarm also found its stride from two-way players Antonio Reeves and PJ Hall, who had 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Delaware trimmed the lead below 20 on a pair of occasions in the half, but were unable to make enough headway. The Swarm carried a 110-87 lead through three quarters and led by as large as 34 in the game.

Under the league's current format, Greensboro is positioned to host its first-ever home playoff game at Novant Health Fieldhouse on March 31 or April 1 as a projected top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. Tickets for the Greensboro Swarm's potential Round 1 and Round 2 home playoff games will go on sale Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. ET.

The Swarm return to action Friday against the Osceola Magic at 7 p.m. ET at Novant Health Fieldhouse for Jeansboro Night, presented by Wrangler. A clash of the conference's top two seeds, tickets are available.







