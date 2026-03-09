Greensboro Swarm Acquire Trevon Duval

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro Swarm General Manager Cole Teal announced today that the team has acquired guard Trevon Duval from the NBA G League's available player pool.

Duval (6-3, 186) joins the Swarm after most recently playing for Sabah BC in Azerbaijan, where he averaged 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 25.5 minutes over six games during the 2024-25 FIBA Europe Cup. The guard returns to the NBA G League after previously averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 23.9 minutes over 158 career games in the league.

A native of Queens, New York, Duval earned McDonald's All-American honors before playing one season at Duke and going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. He played three NBA games for the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-way contract during the 2018-19 season and joined the Houston Rockets on a two-way contract later that season, but did not appear in any games.

Duval, 27, earned an NBA G League Championship as a member of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2018-19, playing in two playoff contests during the stint.

His NBA G League career has also included stops with the Iowa Wolves (2019-20) and Grand Rapids Gold (2021-23), along with overseas stints in Canada, the Dominican Republic and Turkey.

