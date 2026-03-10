Herd Blocks out the Suns

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Valley Suns 109-103.

Mark Sears led the Herd with 24 points, while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Valley Suns were Sean McDermott with 31 points and Jaden Shackelford with 25 points.

The opening quarter swung back and forth with ten lead changes as both teams pushed the pace early. Wisconsin opened with a quick bucket from Stephen Thompson Jr., but Valley answered with multiple threes to stay in front. The Herd responded with transition threes from Kobe Stewart and Mark Sears, and Jeremiah Tilmon gave Wisconsin a spark off the bench with a layup and putback. Sears drilled a deep three in the closing seconds, but the Suns connected on a buzzerbeating layup, trimming the Herd's lead to 24-23 after the first quarter.

The Suns struck first in the second quarter, but Johnny Davis hit a three to flip the momentum. The Herd began converting in transition as Kira Lewis Jr. and Justyn Hamilton added key buckets. The teams traded baskets through the quarter, combining for 10 lead changes in the second quarter. Mark Sears capped the half with a pair of deep threes, including a pullup with under 10 seconds left, to send the Herd into the half up 52-49.

Wisconsin exploded out of halftime with a 12-3 run fueled by Mark Sears and John Butler Jr., quickly stretching the lead to double digits. The Herd continued to control the game, shooting over 60% in the quarter. A late surge with triples from Alex Antetokounmpo and Kira Lewis Jr. boosted Wisconsin to its largest lead of the night at 13. A final Stephen Thompson Jr. layup closed the quarter with the Herd leading, 90-79.

The Suns mounted a comeback with a 15-5 run to drag Valley back within a single point, 95-94. The Suns tied the game at 97 with an and-one, but the Herd responded with two big threes from Stephen Thompson Jr. to regain control. Valley made it a one-point game behind a layup, but Johnny Davis connected on two free throws to create distance. The Suns responded with a free throw, but Stephen Thompson Jr. knocked down a clutch bucket in the final seconds to put the Herd ahead by four. A final defensive stand and a pair of free throws sealed the Herd's 109-103 victory.

The Herd will hit the road to take on the Osceola Magic on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and ESPN+.







