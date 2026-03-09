Squadron Acquire Jaykwon Walton Via Available Player Pool
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired Jaykwon Walton via the available player pool.
Walton, a 6-7 guard, appeared in 16 games for the Rip City Remix in the 2025-26 G League season, including 12 in the Tip-Off Tournament. The Columbus, Ga. native averaged 3.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 12.6 minutes per game before being waived on Jan. 2. On Feb. 21, Walton was acquired by the Austin Spurs and made one appearance before being waived on March 2.
The second-year pro played his fourth and final collegiate season at Memphis, where he averaged 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per outing. Walton also made stops at Wichita State and the University of Georgia.
The Birmingham Squadron will face the Gold on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. CT in Grand Rapids. The team's final road game before returning home can be seen on ESPN+ and My68.
