Four Squadron Players Post Double-Doubles as Birmingham Secures Back-To-Back Wins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, took down the Grand Rapids Gold, 122-95, to secure back-to-back road wins on Wednesday night.

With the score tied at 13 early in the first quarter, Trey Alexander and Christian Shumate led a 10-0 run to give Birmingham (12-19) a 23-13 lead with 4:42 remaining. Grand Rapids then (9-21) trimmed the deficit to three but still trailed after the opening 12 minutes.

The Squadron gained an eight-point advantage with 10:15 remaining in the second quarter. However, the period proved to be tight with Birmingham unable to stretch their lead. With 2:04 to go in the half, the Gold gained their first lead of the night, 50-49, but quickly surrendered their edge after Trey Alexander converted a free throw for two points. Alexander finished the half with 16 points, giving Birmingham a 56-53 lead at the break.

After a tight start to the second half, the Squadron went on a 9-0 run to take a 69-60 lead with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter. Birmingham's offensive surge continued, scoring 36 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field to build a 92-78 advantage- their largest lead of the night. Alexander contributed 11 points in the period, entering the fourth quarter with 27.

Birmingham opened the final 12 minutes on a 12-0 run, extending their lead to 26 points with 9:11 remaining. The Squadron remained in control for the remainder of the contest, allowing the Gold to get closer than 16, and clinched a 122-95 victory for their second consecutive road win.

Trey Alexander led the Squadron with his fifth game of at least 30 points and his fifth double-double of the season. The two-way guard finished with 31 points, a season-high 13 assists, and five rebounds.

Hunter Dickinson recorded his 22nd double-double of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds. He also dished out two assists.

Christian Shumate posted 25 points- tying his career high- and grabbed 10 rebounds for the sixth double-double of his career. The rookie also recorded two assists and two steals.

Josh Oduro tallied his 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 14 rebounds. The two-way forward also blocked three shots.

The Squadron will return home for the final four-game homestand of the season, beginning Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m. against the Maine Celtics. Birmingham's quest for their third-straight win will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







