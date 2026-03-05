Squadron Come up Short against Warriors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, were narrowly defeated by the Santa Cruz Warriors, 121-117, to begin their West Coast road trip.

Birmingham (10-18) trailed 15-13 after the first six minutes of action, but a 10-0 run in less than two minutes gave the Squadron an eight-point lead with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter. Santa Cruz (13-12) cut into the deficit, but Trey Alexander's 11 first-quarter points helped Birmingham take a 33-31 lead into the second period.

The Warriors tied the game at 35 apiece at the 9:30 mark in the second quarter, but Christian Shumate put the Squadron in front on the team's next possession. Birmingham stayed ahead throughout the remainder of the quarter, totaling 27 field goals in the first half- their most in any first half in the 2025-26 regular season. After a late 10-2 run, the Squadron went into the break with a 66-51 lead.

Despite knocking down only one three-pointer, the Squadron maintained their double-digit lead, 80-69, with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors then went on their largest run of the night, scoring eight-straight points to pull within three and entered the final 12 minutes trailing 90-87.

Two quick buckets from Santa Cruz gave the home team their first lead since the 6:00 mark in the first quarter, setting up for a tight finish. In a back-and-forth fourth period, Birmingham led 107-106 with 5:53 to play. The Warriors quickly retook the lead and stayed in front until Josh Oduro tied the game at 115 apiece with 2:27 remaining. However, the Squadron were unable to regain the lead and fell to Santa Cruz, 121-117, on Wednesday night.

Jaden Springer led all scorers with 28 points- his most since his 31-point performance at College Park on Dec. 30. He also recorded four assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

The Squadron will stay in California and travel north to face the Stockton Kings tomorrow, March 5, at 9 p.m. CT. The first of two games against the Kings will be available on ESPN+ and My68.







