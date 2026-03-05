Remix Fall in Back-To-Back Games in Home Series against Wolves

Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix were defeated in a 136-117 wire-to-wire loss to Iowa Wolves on Wednesday evening at Chiles Center. Over the two-game series, the Remix never held a lead over the visiting team.

The Wolves began the game with a quick early lead going up 9-0 in the first 90 seconds to cause the Remix to take an early time out. They extended their lead to as many as 22 in the while amassing 47 points in the opening quarter.

The Remix brought the deficit to within single digits in the third quarter, but could not complete the comeback.

Two-Way guard Caleb Love led the Remix in scoring with 26 points (10-23 FG), along with five assists, two rebounds and three steals. In his first game after signing a Two-Way contract with the Trail Blazers, Jayson Kent earned 20 points, including five shots from beyond the arc. Guard Jaylen Martin also scored 20 points, along with nine rebounds and two assists.

The Iowa Wolves had four players score 20+ points, including Zyon Pullin (29 points, 9 assists), Rocco Zikarsky (27 points, 11 rebounds), Jalen Crutcher (23 points, 7 assists) and Nate Santos (22 points).

Up Next: The Remix return to Chiles Center for the Remix Rodeo against the Valley Suns for the first of a back-to-back match up on Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at RipCityRemix.com.







