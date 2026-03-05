Warriors Battle Past Birmingham 121-117

Published on March 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (13-12) battled back from a 16-point third-quarter deficit to steal a 121-117 victory away from the Birmingham Squadron (10-18) on Wednesday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Guard Taevion Kinsey led the Warriors with 27 points, while center Charles Bassey earned his ninth consecutive double-double, tallying 24 points and 14 rebounds. Guard Chance McMillian finished with 21 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Center Marques Bolden notched 17 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks, and guard Franco Miller Jr. rounded out the Warriors' effort with 10 points and five rebounds.

Guard Jaden Springer totaled a game-high 28 points and four assists, while forward Christian Shumate came off the bench to record 18 points and seven rebounds. Forward Josh Oduro finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, two-way guard Trey Alexander with 17 points and six rebounds, guard D.J. Carton with 14 points, and two-way center Hunter Dickinson with 12 points.

A 10-0 Birmingham run gave the visiting side a 23-15 lead almost eight minutes into the contest, as the Squadron used 5-for-9 three-point shooting to seize control of the first quarter. Eleven points from Alexander kept Birmingham out in front; however, a three-point free throw by McMillian with 0.7 seconds left cut the gap to 33-31. After 11 combined triples in the first period, the two sides shot just 1-for-15 from deep in the second. Hindered by seven team turnovers, Kinsey's 11 points in the frame were not enough to turn the tide for the home side, as Birmingham entered halftime leading 65-51.

The Squadron's shooting woes continued in the third quarter as they hit just 1-of-9 long-range attempts. The Sea Dubs took advantage, rattling off eight unanswered points, including back-to-back Miller Jr. triples, to trim the deficit to 80-77 at the 5:19 mark. Trailing 90-87 entering the final period, a 5-0 start to the frame gave the Warriors their first lead since the 6:00 of the first quarter. Following seven lead changes and five ties, the game sat knotted at 115-115 with 2:27 remaining. In the closing moments, the Sea Dubs ramped up the defensive intensity and ended the game on a 6-2 run to claim the 121-117 comeback victory.

