Boom Reacquires Dakota Mathias

Published on March 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, has reacquired guard Dakota Mathias, Boom General Manager Chris Taylor announced today.

Mathias, a four-year NBA G League veteran, returns to the Boom after beginning the 2025-26 season playing internationally with the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League. In eight games with the Bullets, he averaged 11.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

He spent the 2024-25 season with the Boom, appearing in 31 games (25 starts) and averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field.

Across his G League career, Mathias has appeared in 108 games (98 starts) with the Texas Legends, Memphis Hustle, and the Boom, holding career averages of 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field, 39.0 percent from three, and 87.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Mathias also spent time in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers (2020-21) and Memphis Grizzlies (2021-22), where he averaged 3.9 points and 1.0 assists in 10.0 minutes per game across 14 career appearances.

In corresponding roster move, the team waived Jamal Bieniemy and Garrett Denbow.







