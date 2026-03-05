Nuggets Sign David Roddy to Two-Way Contract

Published on March 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







DENVER, CO. - The Denver Nuggets have signed forward David Roddy to a two-way contract, and in a subsequent move, requested waivers on two-way guard Tamar Bates, Ben Tenzer, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and Jonathan Wallace, Executive Vice President of Player Personnel announced today.

Roddy, 6-5, 255, previously spent this season with the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League. He appeared in 35 games (17 starts), averaging of 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field in 27.6 minutes per game. Roddy has played in 168 career NBA games (20 starts) with Memphis, Phoenix, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Houston, holding career averages of 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field in 16.9 minutes per game.

The 24-year-old was drafted with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft by Philadelphia and was traded to Memphis in a draft night deal. Roddy played three seasons for Colorado State University where he was named 2021-22 Mountain West Player of the Year.

Bates, 6-5, 195, did not appear in a game for the Nuggets after suffering a season-ending foot injury in December. Bates went undrafted in the 2025 NBA draft after four collegiate seasons between Indiana and Missouri.

Stay up to date with all things Gold by following the team on social media @NBAGrandRapids on Twitter and Grand Rapids Gold on Instagram and Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.