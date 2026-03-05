Westchester Knicks vs. Cleveland Charge Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 17th

Published on March 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







White Plains, New York - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, has rescheduled their February 23rd postponed matchup versus the Cleveland Charge to Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Westchester County Center.

Westchester Knicks tickets can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/westchester-knicks-tickets/artist/2047884?home_away=home







NBA G League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.