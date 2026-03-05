Westchester Knicks vs. Cleveland Charge Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 17th
Published on March 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Westchester Knicks News Release
White Plains, New York - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, has rescheduled their February 23rd postponed matchup versus the Cleveland Charge to Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Westchester County Center.
Westchester Knicks tickets can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/westchester-knicks-tickets/artist/2047884?home_away=home
Check out the Westchester Knicks Statistics
NBA G League Stories from March 5, 2026
- Remix Fall in Back-To-Back Games in Home Series against Wolves - Rip City Remix
- Westchester Knicks vs. Cleveland Charge Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 17th - Westchester Knicks
- Denver Nuggets Sign David Roddy to Two-Way Contract - Raptors 905
- Greensboro Swarm Unveils Jersey for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Nuggets Sign David Roddy to Two-Way Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Boom Reacquires Dakota Mathias - Noblesville Boom
- Austin Spurs Reacquire Stanley Umude - Austin Spurs
- Warriors Battle Past Birmingham 121-117 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Squadron Come up Short against Warriors - Birmingham Squadron
- Iowa Wolves Sweep Rip City Remix in Dominant 136-117 Win - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Westchester Knicks Stories
- Westchester Knicks vs. Cleveland Charge Rescheduled for Tuesday, March 17th
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Capital City Go-Go: February 25, 2026
- Westchester Knicks Postpone Monday Night Matchup vs. Cleveland Charge
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Cleveland Charge: February 21, 2026
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Grand Rapids Gold: February 19, 2026