Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Capital City Go-Go: February 25, 2026

Published on February 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Capital City Go-Go at 7:00PM ET. (Stream: ESPN+, Gotham)

Last Game vs CCG:

White Plains, NY (1/1/26) - The Westchester Knicks (1-5), opened the new year on a tough note, suffering a decisive 90-139 defeat to the Capital City Go-Go. From the opening tip, Westchester struggled on both ends of the floor, allowing the Go-Go to race out to a 15-2 lead early. Turnovers continued to plague the Knicks, as they committed 18 compared to just six by Capital City. The Go-Go dominated offensively, shooting 53.1-percent from the field and 45.8-percent from beyond the arc, while Westchester shot just 34.1-percent overall and 34-percent from three. Dink Pate led all scorers with 26 points, including a career-high eight three-pointers, and added 10 rebounds. Despite his efforts, the Go-Go extended their lead to as much as 57 points by the end of the third quarter, 59-116 and never looked back.

Capital City showcased its depth, finishing with four players scoring 20+ points and seven in double figures. Keshon Gilbert delivered a triple-double off the bench with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Chris Mantis added 23 points and seven threes, while Skal Labissiere contributed 22 points and seven boards.

Last Game:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (8-15), announced that the Feb.23 game vs. the Cleveland Charge has been postponed due to Inclement weather.

Next Opponent: Feb. 26 vs. Long Island Nets







