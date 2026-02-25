Clippers Hold off Late Vipers Run for Road Victory

Edinburg, Texas - Highlighted by seven players in double-figures, the San Diego Clippers held on late to defeat the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 123-122, handing them their first home loss on Tuesday night.

Despite the Vipers 18-4 fourth quarter run, the Clippers were able to hold on to secure a victory after their stellar third quarter. With a first half that featured 20 lead changes and eight ties, San Diego seized control in the third with a 29-8 run, building an 18-point advantage, the largest of the game. The Clippers shot over 50 percent from the field and deep while going 8-of-8 from the line.

In his second game with the Clippers, guard Sean Pedulla recorded 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Coming off his franchise-record 45 points, Jaelen house led all scorers with 28 points and five assists. Norchad Omier posted his 25th double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 rebounds (10 offensive).

San Diego dominated the glass, finishing with a 48-36 rebounding advantage. The Clippers grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and converted them into 19 second-chance points.

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers were led by Cameron Matthews' 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. All three of their reserves scored in double figures, led by Jonathan Pierre's 20 second-half points.

San Diego returns to action tomorrow night for the second game of the two-game set against Rio Grande Valley. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. PST.







