Remix Split Series vs. Warriors at Chiles Center

Published on February 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix fell in their first game on Sunday after returning from All-Star break to the Santa Cruz Warriors, 118-113. The Warriors quickly ran ahead with a 14-point lead midway through the first quarter and held the lead in a wire-to-wire win. The Remix had a late-game push to cut the deficit to just three points, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Two-Way player Javonte Cooke led with a game-high 33 points, in addition to eight rebounds and four assists. Caleb Love earned 25 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in his Remix debut. Assignment player Yang Hansen contributed a double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Alex Reese (10 points, 11 rebounds), Jayson Kent (12 points), and Jaylen Martin (12 points, 7 rebounds) all scored in double-figures for Rip City.

Marques Bolden led the Warriors with 30 points along with six rebounds, and Nate Williams contributed 29 points, six rebounds and three assists. Deivon Smith recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

On Tuesday night, the Remix defeated Santa Cruz, with a narrow 128-126 win to split the two-game home series.

The Remix were led by Two-Way player Caleb Love, scoring 27 points (12-27 FG), along with eight assists, four rebounds and one steal. Alex Reese followed with a spark off the bench, earning 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3PT), five rebounds and three steals. Forward Andrew Carr contributed 20 points, 11 rebounds and two steals to secure his sixth double-double of the season. Seattle native Cameron Tyson returned to the Remix, after competing with the team during the 2024-24 season, to contribute 11 points in the victory.

Charles Bassey (24 points, 10 rebounds) and Deivon Smith (20 points, 11 rebounds) led charge for the Warriors.

Next Up: The Remix face the Iowa Wolves, the G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, for a two-game series on Monday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 4 both tipping off at 6 p.m. There are only eight remaining home games this season at Chiles Center! Don't miss out on $5 kids' tickets and free parking. Check out RipCityRemix.com for more info.







