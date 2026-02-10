Sean Pedulla Sets Franchise Assist Record and Ties Scoring Record in Back-To-Back Games against Skyhawks
Published on February 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
College Park, Ga. - The Rip City Remix split a two-game road series with the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday and Monday night.
On Monday, the Remix defeated the Skyhawks 133-108 on the fourth matchup of a five-game road trip, as eight Remix players scored in double-figures. The Remix led wire-to-wire in the victory and pushed the scoring advantage to as many as 38 in the third quarter.
Guard Sean Pedulla flirted with a triple-double, recording 17 points, 18 assists (career and franchise record), and nine rebounds. Alex Reese, Jayson Kent and Kalib Boone led the Remix with 18 points each. Romeo Weems (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Cameron Parker (10 points, 14 assists) also recorded double-doubles to contribute to the win.
In the previous game on Saturday afternoon, despite a 46-point performance from Sean Pedulla (career and franchise record), the Remix fell 141-136 to the Skyhawks. Pedulla banked 16-27 from the field and a perfect 10-10 at the free throw line. Blake Hinson, who has since signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers.
Next up: The Remix will travel to Birmingham to face off against the Squadron for the second time in team history. The game will tip off at 5 p.m. PT and fans can tune in on ESPN+.
